Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will soon have three meatballs munchkins to call her own!

The Jersey Shore star -- who is mom to son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna with husband Jionni LaValle -- is expecting her third child, she happily shared on Instagram.

"What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving," Nicole captioned the heartwarming photos above, featuring her two kiddos preciously holding a sonogram of their baby brother or sister. The second snap is rather priceless: Lorenzo is grinning from ear to ear, but Sissy has other feelings.

