Ariana Grande Dragged Piers Morgan After He Nudity-Shamed Little Mix

Getty Images

Ariana Grande has issued a personal "thank u, next" to one of the internet's most frustratingly enduring trolls, Piers Morgan.

On Wednesday (November 21), Ari stepped up to defend Little Mix after they were targeted in a series of misogynistic comments from Morgan. It all started when the outspoken TV host posted a pic from the girl group's "Strip" video, implying they ripped off Dixie Chicks. That incited a fervent response from Joan Grande, who tweeted him the age-old wisdom, "If you have nothing nice to say, don't say it!" Morgan responded by dragging Ariana into the drama, suggesting Little Mix "use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does."

That's when the Sweetener singer stepped in and schooled him. She wrote, "I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because I choose to. Women can be sexual AND talented. Naked and dignified. It’s OUR choice."

It was an excellent retort, but she wasn't done. She added, "I look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. I think that'll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what's left of it." Zing!

In a separate tweet, Ari addressed Little Mix directly, telling her former Dangerous Woman Tour openers, "Keep fighting the fight divas. Your sisters have your back." The LM5 group replied, "Thank you. What we do with our bodies is our choice. ... We love you Ari."

After that, Ariana got back to her regularly scheduled programming — a.k.a., continuing to tease her rom-com-inspired "Thank U, Next" video — but don't think she won't return to put a troll in their place if the need arises. As she, her mom, and Little Mix just proved, girl power is alive and thriving.