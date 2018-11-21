LFO's Devin Lima Dies At 41 Following Cancer Battle

Getty Images

Devin Lima, singer in the boy band LFO, died on Wednesday morning (November 21) following a yearlong battle with cancer, according to TMZ. He was 41.

In October 2017, fellow LFO member Brad Fischetti revealed that Lima had been diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer after undergoing surgery to remove a large tumor from his abdomen earlier that month.

"I wish we had better news to share," Fischetti said in an emotional video to fans after his bandmate's diagnosis in 2017. "It's devastating news, but at the same time, there's nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind, or soul, and if anybody can defeat this, it's Devin."

Tragically, Lima is the second member of LFO to die of cancer — his death comes eight years after the trio's frontman, Rich Cronin, died at the age of 36 following a lengthy battle with leukemia.

Lima joined the Massachusetts trio — LFO was short for Lyte Funky Ones — in 1999. The band broke big with their quirky ode to Abercrombie lovers, "Summer Girls," that year, and followed it up with the hit "Girl on TV." Their self-titled debut album went platinum in the U.S., and they released one more album in 2001, Life Is Good, before taking a hiatus in 2002.

Fischetti and Lima reunited as a duo in 2017 and released their first new song in 15 years, "Perfect 10," that summer. The pair were planning to tour in spring 2018, but put their plans on hold following Lima's cancer diagnosis.