A$AP Rocky's 'Sundress' Video Will Give You Mannequin Challenge Flashbacks

YouTube

Can you believe it was only two years ago that we all froze ourselves in time for the sake of orchestrating the most elaborate entry into the Mannequin Challenge pool? (For what it's worth, Paul McCartney won that one, and I won't hear otherwise.) Chances are you'd forgotten all about that viral craze, but A$AP Rocky hasn't, and he even resurrected it for his latest, trippiest video.

On Tuesday (November 20), Rocky dropped off the stylish single "Sundress," which he initially previewed at Camp Flog Gnaw a couple weeks ago. It's built around a sample from Tame Impala's 2010 track "Why Won't You Make Up Your Mind?", and Rocky keeps the psych-pop band's flair in tact, while swerving between sung verses and bouncy, mid-tempo rap.

The song comes to life in an equally stylish video, which uses Mannequin Challenge-esque freezes to capture a violent scene in a grungy underground club. It has that same grainy aesthetic that so many of Rocky's videos do, and it comes with a twist ending that's best left unspoiled.

"Sundress" is A$AP Rocky's first solo song since the May release of his third album, Testing. The Harlem rapper recently announced his upcoming tour, titled Injured Generation, and there have been rumors that he may be dropping a new project with the same name. Nothing's been confirmed yet, but if "Sundress" is any indication of a new era, it's shaping up to be a good one.