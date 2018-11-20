For His Latest Trick, Zayn Dropped A Dubstep Cover Of A Bollywood Classic

Getty Images

You can never say Zayn fails to keep fans on their toes. For his seventh released song of the year, the Mind of Mine singer dipped into his multi-cultural musical influences for a cover of the famous Bollywood tune "Allah Duhai Hai," explaining that this is one "for the fans."

Z's three-minute rendition arrived on Tuesday (November 20), and gives a dubstep-style reworking to the song, which has become a staple of the Indian action-thriller series Race. Whether you understand Hindu or not, his vocals are utterly mesmerizing to listen to, especially paired with the trippy, kaleidoscopic visuals below.

Earlier this year, Zayn revealed to ELLE India that he'd recorded a song for a Bollywood flick that's completely in Hindi. It's unclear whether or not he was referring to his "Allah Duhai Hai" cover, or if he has more Hindi-sung tunes in store, but the latter seems entirely impossible. After all, he also told ELLE that he dipped into his Pakistani roots for his upcoming sophomore album: "There's definitely a lot of Urdu; some nice qawwali sounds," he said. "There might even be some bhangra vibes. I have also worked with AR Rahman on one song."

In any case, consider Zayn's new cover the latest surprise in a year full of genre-spanning releases. He kicked off 2018 with the poppy "Let Me," then continued with the moody "Entertainer" and the rocking "Sour Diesel." The second half of the year found Z linking up with Timbaland on "Too Much," slowing it down with the brooding "Fingers," then turning up with Nicki Minaj on "No Candle No Light." There's seemingly no style he won't touch — and what that means for album No. 2 is anyone's guess.