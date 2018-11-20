Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LiveNation

Earl Sweatshirt Brings Us Another Wild, Warbled Rap Song With 'The Mint'

And the extremely literal title of his new album

Earlier this month, Earl Sweatshirt dropped back into view — after a clever fake-out on Vince Staples's FM! — with the lucid, multicolored "Nowhere2go." We now know, thanks to a new Instagram post, that it was the proper beginning of a new era: Earl's new album, Some Rap Songs, is due out November 30.

To continue the celebration, he's dropped a tape machine-hissing word avalanche called "The Mint" with some help from New York rapper Navy Blue. Like "Nowhere2go," "The Mint" sounds liberatingly unfettered; more proof from Earl about what he's been thinking about during his time away.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4caTCHR4xo

"Lotta blood to let, peace to make, give a fuck about a check," Earl raps to wind down the creaky, piano-led track. He's bloodletting here, sure, but he's also backtracking and giving a little clarity about the past two years of his life, a time he said he spent depressed on "Nowhere2go." "Two years I've been missing, living life / You was wilding, every day was trash," he says.

Earl also unveiled the blurry cover art for Some Rap Songs and made the album available for pre-order on his website. You can check out the artwork below, then listen to the song above.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqaFGFgAAQB/