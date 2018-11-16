Sabrina Carpenter's 'Sue Me' Video Has Legally Blonde Written All Over It

YouTube

Remember the scene in Legally Blonde where Elle Woods, fresh off being dumped by dumb Warner, wallows in bed while scarfing chocolates? That's basically where Sabrina Carpenter's new "Sue Me" video picks up, complete with an all-pink color scheme and a tiny dog (only this time, it's a black pug instead of Elle's trusty chihuahua, Bruiser).

The Legally Blonde influence seeps into the entirety of Sabrina's playful vid, following the singer as she snaps out of her pity party (thanks in part to BFF Joey King), decks herself out in hot pink threads, and heads to a college campus to plot her domination. There's even a scene in a pool reminiscent of Elle's classic Harvard admission tape, and in an undeniably meta twist for a song called "Sue Me," Sabrina's newfound confidence eventually takes her to a literal courtroom.

There's no dramatic revelations about pool boys and perms, but there's plenty of swagger as Sabrina belts the bubbly hook: "So sue me for looking too pretty tonight / Wearing your favorite color under the lights / For moving on, doing everything right."

During a recent appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, the 19-year-old talked up the confidence-boosting themes behind "Sue Me," saying, "I think it's empowerment, it's confidence, it's being comfortable with yourself regardless of what anybody thinks."

"Sue Me" appears on Sabrina's new bop-filled album Singular: Act 1, which arrived last week. She'll debut the second half of the two-part album early next year, and fingers crossed she'll drop off some more fun visuals before then. What, like it's hard?!