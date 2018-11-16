Meek Mill Announces His First Post-Prison Album, Which Apparently Features Cardi B

Getty Images

Meek Mill's had quite the productive run after being released from prison in April, dropping an EP over the summer and diligently campaigning for prison reform. And on Friday (November 16), the Philadelphia MC detailed his first post-prison album, which you'll get to hear before the month is up.

Meek took to social media to reveal the album's celebratory title: Championships. The follow-up to 2017's Wins & Losses, it arrives on November 30 and comes with colorful cover art that captures a close-up of Meek's focused gaze. He also threw in a couple trophy emojis, because every solid album rollout needs a trademark symbol.

Meek first hinted at Championships in an interview with Vogue published earlier this week. According to the mag, the album will address "his experiences and the issue of social justice." He told Vogue, "I've been writing myself since I was probably, what, 8 years old. I've been doing this a long time, so [there's] always pressure to be better."

An accompanying Vogue video briefly previews a collaboration between Meek and Cardi B, which seemingly confirms TMZ reports from last month that suggested the two had hit the studio together. Meek cues up the energetic-sounding track around the 45-second mark in the video below, and while you can't hear Cardi in it, it definitely sounds like a banger (sorry, Nicki).

Further details about Championships — including the tracklsit and roster of featured guests — are being kept under wraps, but thankfully there's not long to wait until we hear the project in full. Only two weeks to go!