Ho Ho Ho, Katy Perry Has Returned With A Bubbly Christmas Bop

Courtesy Amazon

Whether or not it's acceptable to listen to Christmas music before Thanksgiving is a timeless debate, but we now know where Katy Perry stands. On Thursday (November 15), the pop star joined this year's Christmas-music onslaught — which also includes John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and even Tyler, the Creator — by dropping "Cozy Little Christmas."

The bubbly bop is indeed mighty cozy, with jingle bells galore and love-fueled lyrics in the vein of Mariah Carey's immortal "All I Want For Christmas Is You." "Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up baby like you do," she sings, "Just want a cozy, cozy little Christmas here with you." But as much as Katy preaches about what really matters this holiday season (love, duh!), she also uses a playful spoken interlude to keep it relatable: "I don’t need anything. Take back all the Cartier and the Tiffany's and the Chanel. Well, can I keep that Chanel? Please?"

"Cozy Little Christmas" marks Perry's first new solo music since last year's Witness. And while that album was met with very mixed reviews, surely this festive little tune will be a crowd-pleaser all around. The new song is available exclusively on Amazon Music, so cozy up and take a listen below.