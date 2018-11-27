Catfish Reveal: Nev's First New Co-Host Is...

Catfish will begin a new chapter when Nev Schulman begins working without Max Joseph. Farewell, legendary silver fox.

When brand-new episodes return (tomorrow, don't miss it!), Nev will be joined by a roster of aspiring digital detectives before finding a permanent replacement. So how is he feeling as he embarks on this new MTV journey?

"It's going to be a wild ride as we search for a new co-host," the seasoned sleuth reveals in the sneak peek below (from the premiere installment).

So who will be with Nev to crack the case of lovesick 19-year-old Mike and his Grindr boo Joey (aka the young men featured in the season's first episode)? And who else will appear alongside him? Watch the clip to find out, and do not miss Catfish beginning on Wednesday (tomorrow!) at 9/8c!