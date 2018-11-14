Getty Images

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Announces Her Debut Memoir: 'I Have So Much To Tell'

It's been an eventful few weeks for the former Fifth Harmony girls. In the past month alone, Lauren Jauregui released her sultry debut single, Normani debuted a couple Calvin Harris collabs, Dinah Jane dropped a bubbly video, and Camila Cabello dominated the EMAs. As for Ally Brooke? The 25-year-old is on a hot streak of her own, making two exciting announcements this week.

On Wednesday (November 14), Ally revealed that she's coming out with a memoir, entitled Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine.

"Guys, I've always wanted to write my story and ultimately help others through it," she shared on Twitter. "I have been through so much, and at times I thought it would never get better, but through faith, family, you, amazing friends, music, and love, I am at a place in life where I finally am truly happy, and living out some of my biggest dreams."

She added, "This book is another dream of mine come to life, and I can finally share with [you]. I've been working on this in private for a very long time. I have so much to tell."

According to publisher Harper Collins, the memoir will cover Ally's roots growing up in a Mexican-American family in Texas, and trace her rise to pop superstardom with Fifth Harmony. The book's description reads, "In this moving and inspirational memoir, Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke shares her love for music, recalls her journey to fame, and reveals how she has remained true to herself and her beliefs through her most difficult moments."

Finding Your Harmony will hit shelves on April 2, 2019. Until then, Ally has something else special coming for fans: a cover of the Wham! holiday favorite "Last Christmas," which arrives November 16. She announced the news on Tuesday, adding that she'll be performing the festive tune at next week's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"It’s been one of the biggest dreams of mine to release a Christmas song and now I finally get to," she wrote. "One of my favorite Christmas songs of all time."

'Tis the season for not one, but two, of Ally's dreams to come true!