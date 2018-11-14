Watch Ellie Goulding's High-Fashion Romp Through Budapest In 'Close To Me' Video

YouTube

Now that Ellie Goulding is back to releasing new music, the UK singer has also returned to the wonderful world of music videos — which is great news for anyone who missed seeing her stun onscreen.

For "Close to Me," the shimmering comeback single she released last month, Goulding chose to venture overseas to Budapest for a posh, scenic glamour reel. While singing about her wild, animistic romance, she stuns in a bunch of expensive-looking threads, essentially making the video look like a proper Vogue spread. Diplo, who collaborated on the song's beat, doesn't appear in the video, but Swae Lee beams in to deliver his verse from a lush green garden.

And just when you thought the video's high-fashion vision was straightforward enough, Goulding throws in a little drama involving lots of guys in pink-accented suits. Check it out below.

While it's unclear whether "Close to Me" is the first taste from Goulding's fourth album or simply a one-off single, a press release for the singer says there is "new music on the horizon." Vague, but promising!