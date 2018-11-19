Xavier Guerra

'What Is He Doing Here?!': Introducing The Season 2 Ex On The Beach Cast

Find out who'll be hitting the sand -- and shocking their former flames

These men and women will never look at the beach the same way again.

Ex on the Beach will return for Season 2 on December 20, and there are new and returning faces who will be forced to decide whether to rekindle with a past companion or move on with a new person. And, unlike the inaugural U.S. season, there will be a mix of gay and straight singles and their erstwhile partners.

So who will definitely probably be pissed a bit unhappy to see their exes -- and will the former flames be equally peeved? Check out the cast -- featuring folks from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You The One?, Survivor, The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Bad Girls Club and Fire Island -- below, and keep checking MTV News for more programming updates before Ex on the Beach returns on Thursday, December 20 at 8/7c!

THE SINGLES

  • Farrah Abraham
    Teen Mom, Couples Therapy, Celebrity Big Brother, and Marriage Boot Camp

  • Chad Johnson
    The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise,Famously Single, and Celebrity Big Brother

  • Angela Babicz
    The Challenge, Bad Girls Club and Ex On The Beach

  • Jozea Flores
    Big Brother and The Challenge

  • Morgan Willett
    Big Brother: Over the Top

  • Cheyenne Parker
    Fire Island

  • Maya Benberry
    Catching Kelce

  • Corey Brooks
    Big Brother

  • Nicole Ramos
    The Challenge

  • Malcolm Drummer
    Are You The One?

  • Janelle Shanks
    Bad Girls Club

    • THE EXES
  • Simon Saran

    Teen Mom

  • Tor’i Brooks
    Ex On The Beach

  • Nelson Thomas
    The Challenge and Are You The One?

  • Nurys Mateo
    Are You The One?

  • Diandra Delgado
    Are You The One?

  • Murray Swanby
    What Happens at The Abbey

  • Cory Zwierzynski
    What Happens at The Abbey

  • Jay Starrett
    Survivor

  • Monte Massongill
    Big Brother

  • JD Harmon
  • Sha Carrell
  • Darian Vandermark
  • Nate Sestok
  • Maddie Sullivan
  • Kareem Peterson
  • Perez Corothers
  • Rob Tini
