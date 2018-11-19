'What Is He Doing Here?!': Introducing The Season 2 Ex On The Beach Cast

These men and women will never look at the beach the same way again.
Ex on the Beach will return for Season 2 on December 20, and there are new and returning faces who will be forced to decide whether to rekindle with a past companion or move on with a new person. And, unlike the inaugural U.S. season, there will be a mix of gay and straight singles and their erstwhile partners.
So who will
definitely probably be pissed a bit unhappy to see their exes -- and will the former flames be equally peeved? Check out the cast -- featuring folks from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You The One?, Survivor, The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Bad Girls Club and Fire Island -- below, and keep checking MTV News for more programming updates before Ex on the Beach returns on Thursday, December 20 at 8/7c!
THE SINGLES
Farrah Abraham
Teen Mom, Couples Therapy, Celebrity Big Brother, and Marriage Boot Camp
Chad Johnson
The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise,Famously Single, and Celebrity Big Brother
Angela Babicz
The Challenge, Bad Girls Club and Ex On The Beach
Jozea Flores
Big Brother and The Challenge
Morgan Willett
Big Brother: Over the Top
Cheyenne Parker
Fire Island
Maya Benberry
Catching Kelce
Corey Brooks
Big Brother
Nicole Ramos
The Challenge
Malcolm Drummer
Are You The One?
Janelle Shanks
Bad Girls Club
THE EXES
Simon Saran
Teen Mom
Tor'i Brooks
Ex On The Beach
Nelson Thomas
The Challenge and Are You The One?
Nurys Mateo
Are You The One?
Diandra Delgado
Are You The One?
Murray Swanby
What Happens at The Abbey
Cory Zwierzynski
What Happens at The Abbey
Jay Starrett
Survivor
Monte Massongill
Big Brother
JD Harmon
Sha Carrell
Darian Vandermark
Nate Sestok
Maddie Sullivan
Kareem Peterson
Perez Corothers
Rob Tini