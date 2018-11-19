Xavier Guerra

Find out who'll be hitting the sand -- and shocking their former flames

'What Is He Doing Here?!': Introducing The Season 2 Ex On The Beach Cast

These men and women will never look at the beach the same way again.

Ex on the Beach will return for Season 2 on December 20, and there are new and returning faces who will be forced to decide whether to rekindle with a past companion or move on with a new person. And, unlike the inaugural U.S. season, there will be a mix of gay and straight singles and their erstwhile partners.

So who will definitely probably be pissed a bit unhappy to see their exes -- and will the former flames be equally peeved? Check out the cast -- featuring folks from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You The One?, Survivor, The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Bad Girls Club and Fire Island -- below, and keep checking MTV News for more programming updates before Ex on the Beach returns on Thursday, December 20 at 8/7c!

THE SINGLES