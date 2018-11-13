Little Mix Have 'The Cure' For All Your Problems On Empowering New Anthem

Getty Images

It's been an eventful week for Little Mix, who cut ties with their UK label, Syco, over what Simon Cowell says was a dispute over songwriting credits. Thankfully, that bit of drama doesn't seem to be hindering the rollout of the group's hotly anticipated LM5, which arrives this week.

On Tuesday (November 13), the girls appeared at an Apple Music event in London celebrating their impending fifth album, and took the opportunity to debut yet another promising buzz single. "The Cure" — which, sorry, is not a Lady Gaga cover — finds the girls reuniting with TMS, the producing team behind early LM singles "Wings" and "DNA."

"Now it's me and myself, yeah, don't need no one else / This happiness was always inside me / But Lord, it took a minute to find me," the girls sing, before taking flight on the empowering, self-love-championing chorus. "I was a little far gone, but I'm not anymore / Yeah it's alright now, baby I got the cure." That's right — in 2016, Little Mix had the power, and in 2018, they've got the cure.

"The Cure" is the fourth full track Little Mix have unveiled ahead of LM5's release on Friday. Fans have also heard the Nicki Minaj-featuring lead single, "Woman Like Me," the sassy and brassy "Joan of Arc," and the sweet, sentimental "Told You So." If those four tracks are any indication of the rest of the album, this is shaping up to be some of the group's finest work yet. Especially since there's still a song called "The National Manthem" to look forward to!