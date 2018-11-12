Lorde Accuses Kanye And Kid Cudi Of Ripping Off Her Stage Design: 'Don't Steal'

Getty Images

Lorde's been dead silent on social media for the past several months, but on Monday (November 12), she returned to Instagram to call out Kanye West and Kid Cudi for allegedly ripping her off.

Under their collaborative name Kids See Ghost, 'Ye and Cudi closed out Camp Flog Gnaw in L.A. on Sunday night by performing inside a giant transparent box hanging above the stage. In a series of Instagram Stories, Lorde pointed out that the futuristic, floating stage is remarkably similar to the one she used at Coachella in 2017 and on her recent Melodrama Tour.

"I'm proud of the work I do and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves," she wrote, alongside photos from her shows and from KSG's. "But don't steal — not from women or anyone else — not in 2018 or ever."

It's a bold statement for Lorde to make, but in her defense, the two set pieces are uncannily similar. It is, however, also reminiscent of the floating stage Kanye used during his 2016 The Life of Pablo tour. Some fans have also pointed out that Lorde and West share the same stage designer, Es Devlin. The British artist worked with Lorde on her Coachella design, though it's unclear if she also created West and Cudi's set from this past weekend.

Neither Kanye nor Cudi have responded to the criticism, and it's safe to assume Lorde probably won't be gracing our ears with another majestic 'Ye cover anytime soon.