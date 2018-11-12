Watch Travis Scott Gush About Stormi After Performing 'Sicko Mode' On Ellen

YouTube

After kicking off his Astroworld Tour last week, Travis Scott made a pit stop in L.A. to perform "Sicko Mode" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, of all places. He didn't bring his onstage ferris wheel for the visit, but what the performance lacked in props, pyrotechnics, and Drake, Trav made up for with a flashing blue light display and plenty of infectious energy.

Travis was introduced by Ellen as "the voice of his generation" (quite the high praise!), and he returned the love by shouting out the host not once, but twice during the song via some clever lyrical changes: "I just landed in Ellen, poppin' like it's Jamba Juice."

Travis has performed on Ellen before, but it was the first time he sat down for an interview with the host, and he definitely made it a memorable one. As photos of him and Stormi filled the screen behind him, the Houston MC talked up life as a new dad to the daughter he shares with Kylie Jenner.

"Stormi is just so animated," he said. "She's, like, running around the house right now on this new walker and she's turning into a full-blown runner."

The 26-year-old also hilariously described his first delivery room experience, which involved Kris Jenner (or "Mama KJ," as Trav calls her) helping him handle his fear of placenta and cut the umbilical cord.

"I never thought I could love something so hard," he said about holding Stormi for the first time. "It's crazy."

Check out Travis's full interview with Ellen — during which he also discusses his love of Broadway musicals — below.