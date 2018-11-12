Ariana Grande Gratefully Reacts To Her First No. 1 Single Ever

Getty Images

Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" is now a bonafide chart triumph, and the only thing surprising about that is that it's her first No. 1 single ever. "Overdue" doesn't even begin to cover it!

On Monday (November 12), Billboard reported that "Thank U, Next" debuted at the top of the Hot 100, dethroning Maroon 5 and Cardi B's "Girls Like You," which had reigned for seven weeks straight. The self care-championing single, inspired by Grande's appreciation for her exes, is the first No. 1 debut for a woman since Adele's "Hello" in 2015. Even more impressive, "Thank U, Next" arrives as the top-streamed and top-selling song of the week, speaking to its utterly irresistible appeal.

"Yeeeeeee baby’s first number one," tweeted a grateful Grande after the news broke. "For once I don’t really have words. I love u so much and thank u." She added on her Instagram Story, "I'm so grateful that it's this song."

You may be wondering how on earth Ari hadn't notched a No. 1 single before this, especially since she's come close so many times before. Indeed, "Thank U, Next" marks her 35th Hot 100 entry, and she had previously peaked at No. 2 with the Iggy Azalea-featuring "Problem" in 2014. "No Tears Left to Cry" came close to the top, peaking at No. 3, as did "Side to Side" and "Break Free," which both topped out at No. 4.

Ari definitely has a lot to be thankful for this week, and with a new album on the way and her latest Sweetener single, "Breathin," also climbing its way up the charts, there's every reason to believe she's not done making chart history yet. Next!