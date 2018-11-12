First Detective Pikachu Trailer Brings Your Favorite Pokémon To Life

Warner Bros Pictures

If you've always imagined Pikachu as having the voice of a wise-cracking middle-aged man, then the first Detective Pikachu trailer should come as absolutely no surprise.

In a setting that can only be described as Pokémon Go brought to life, Detective Pikachu stars Justice Smith as 21-year-old Tim, a former Pokémon trainer-hopeful who travels to Ryme City in search of his dad — a private eye who has gone missing. There, Tim fatefully meets Detective Pikachu and the two quickly realize that Tim is the only person able to hear Ryan Reynolds's voice coming from the pocket monster, while everyone else hears a cute, peppy, "Pika!"

Once Tim gets past the initial shock of his Doctor Dolittle-like capabilities, Detective Pikachu convinces him that they'd be stronger together, and together they move forward in Tim's search.

Check out the trailer above. Detective Pikachu hits theaters May 11, 2019.