Teen Mom OG Divorce: Bristol Reflects On Her Split From Ex-Husband Dakota

Bristol got just what she needed on this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG: a visit home to see her family and friends in Alaska and a finalized divorce from estranged husband Dakota.

While on a fishing trip with her sisters and best friends -- Tripp, Sailor and Atlee were with their dads -- the mom of three confirmed that her divorce was official and also revealed the messy split changed her overall thoughts on marriage.

“I don’t think I would ever get remarried ever,” she said. “Obviously, I still believe in it...my parents have been married 30 years, but my thoughts on it have changed so much.”

Bristol also said she’s not opposed to dating again, but it seems she wanted to take some time to heal first from her “stressful” divorce.

“I thought everything was going to be a lot less drama,” she later told a friend. “I can’t say that I’m surprised because I saw these kind of traits, and that’s why I didn’t want to get married in the first place, honestly.”

She also called her daughters’ father “controlling” and said he treated her differently when they were together than when they weren’t.

“He hates everyone around me," she said. "He sat there and convinced me that my parents hated me, everyone hated me. Moving to Texas, I literally cut out every person in my life... I feel so much weight off my chest.”

