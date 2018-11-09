Watch Khalid Narrowly Avoid A Multi-Car Collision In New 'Better' Video

YouTube

"Love to see you shine in the night, like the diamond you are." So begins Khalid's smooth single "Better," as well as its accompanying video, which centers around the R&B crooner holding a late-night dance party in a vacant parking lot — while also casually dodging a multi-car collision.

Against a backdrop of downtown L.A., Khalid shows off some swaggering moves while a vintage BMW sails around him. As the song builds, the lot becomes overrun with a fleet of multi-colored cruisers, which whip around Khalid's every move at high speed, like so:

It's a nail-biter of a scene, but he somehow appears totally unfazed — maybe it has something to do with the girl he's singing about, who appears via haunting, hazy images. In any case, the fastness and furiousness definitely adds a flair of ~danger~ to an otherwise straightforward visual.

This has been a productive week for Khalid, who also appeared in the video for Shawn Mendes's empowering "Youth." The 20-year-old is fresh off the release of a 7-track EP, Suncity, which marks his first project since last year's debut album, American Teen. Upon its release, he said the EP is ushering in the "start of a new era," which is sounding mighty fine so far.