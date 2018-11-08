Little Mix Offer Up The Perfect Breakup Remedy On New Song 'I Told You So'

Getty Images

Twenty-two years after the Spice Girls declared "friendship never ends," another British girl group has updated that sentiment with their own girl-powered jam. On Thursday (November 8), Little Mix released the new song "Told You So," which is essentially a mix between Spice's "Wannabe" and Destiny's Child's "Girl." In other words, it's a sweet ode to friendship that'll make you feel all the love.

Over a simple, strumming guitar, the girls comfort a friend after a breakup, promising, "Girl, just come round mine tonight / I've got wine and make-up wipes / I'll hold you, I'll hold you." But it's not all sweet talk; they also throw in a few sassy jabs at the ex-boyfriend in question, with Leigh-Anne hilariously noting, "Be honest, his best friend was hotter than him." Come for the sweet and sassy vibes, stay for the heavenly harmonies and Jade's sky-grazing high notes.

Prior to releasing "Told You So," Little Mix wrote on Instagram, "If there was a song on the album to define us it would be this one... true friendship. No matter what we’ll always look out for each other."

The new song is the latest taste of Little Mix's upcoming fifth album, LM5, which arrives November 16. The group recently sang the album's lead single, "Woman Like Me," alongside Nicki Minaj at the MTV EMAs — check out that sizzling performance below.