Kyle And Alessia Cara Work A Love Hotline In New 'Babies' Video

It's been a year and a half since we first saw Kyle's zany sense of humor come to life in the video for his breakout smash, "iSpy." Since then, we've seen him navigate similarly hyper-colorful worlds in the videos for "Nothing 2 Lose" and "Playinwitme," and now, he's added to his vibrant video library with "Babies."

The Alessia Cara-featuring track appeared on Kyle's debut album, Light of Mine, back in May, but its accompanying video makes it seem brand new. That's because Kyle and Cara inject loads of quirkiness into the Kid Studio-directed clip, which opens on Kyle and his girlfriend having an argument in a dreary hallway. As Kyle sings about being "babies" in their relationship — insisting, "we don't have to know… we got time to grow" — he and Cara wander a whimsical world where they picnic with oversized food and dish out free love readings for a heartbreak hotline.

Kyle also gets his (animated) heart operated on, which should hopefully fix those relationship problems of his.

Riding his Light of Mine high, Kyle is currently traveling the country on his Lightspeed World Tour, his biggest headline trek to date. Cara, meanwhile, has been steadily dropping singles — as well as her own colorful visuals — from her sophomore album, The Pains of Growing, which arrives November 30.