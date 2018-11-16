Teen Mom 2 Delivery: Javi Marroquin Welcomes Baby Boy

Javi Marroquin has a brand-new mini-me!

The Teen Mom 2 dad and his girlfriend Lauren Comeau have welcomed their first child together, he happily confirmed on Instagram.

According to Radar, who was first to report the happy news, Comeau gave birth several weeks before her due date. The little guy weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

“Mom and baby are doing great," Javi told Radar. "It was me, her mother and her sister-in-law in the delivery room. We still haven't decided on a name yet!

Javi announced in May (with "super big bro" Lincoln and Lauren in tow) that his ladylove was "blessing me with another child" and gushed that they would "be amazing parents together."

Lauren also shared the happy news and added, "Sometimes life's biggest blessings come in the smallest packages." Shortly after, the two had a gender reveal bash, and now Lauren will be in a "house full of boys."

Offer your congrats to the family in the comments -- then stay with MTV News for more Teen Mom 2 updates!