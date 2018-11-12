Nev Is Laying Out Some 'Ground Rules' For His New Catfish Co-Host

The search is on for Max's replacement when the series returns on November 28

According to Nev, replacing Max on Catfish is going to be difficult. While a new partner will join him each week when the docu-series returns on November 28, the digital detective has some ground rules for his future co-host. The first?

"You gotta be able to speak the truth and deliver it with an iron fist -- but wearing a velvet glove," Nev explains in the video above. "You know, a soft touch."

What other items does this person need to have on their resume to get hired by the Catfish crew? Hear Nev explain four more requirements for the MTV gig, and do not miss brand-new episodes of Catfish beginning on Wednesday, November 28 at 9/8c!