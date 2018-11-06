Getty Images

Beyoncé Breaks Her Silence On The Vital U.S. Senate Race In Texas

You didn't think Beyoncé was going to be silent on Election Day, now did you?

Mere hours before the polls closed on Tuesday afternoon (November 6), Bey broke out a groovy Instagram video to endorse Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke for Senate. In the clip, she strikes a series of poses while wearing a "Beto for Senate" cap — the same one LeBron James rocked last month.

Beyoncé accompanied her fashionable post with a heartfelt note: "I'm feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can't voice our frustrations and complain about what's wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!"

The Houston-born superstar capped her post by reminding her 119 million followers, "Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere."

For his part, O'Rourke, who's running against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in a crucial race, responded to Beyoncé with a short and sweet tweet.

Beyoncé joins a growing list of celebs — like Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift — who are using their star power to encourage fans to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections. Consider this your latest reminder!