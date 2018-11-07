'The Search Continues': Who Will Be Nev's New Catfish Co-Host?

'All will be revealed' when the show returns on November 28

Nev and Max had a seven-year run -- and even though the silver fox is no longer working with his brother from another mother, the goal of helping Catfish victims will continue on MTV.

http://www.mtv.com/video-clips/dsq7wu/catfish-the-tv-show-the-search-continues-for-a-new-co-host

In the first look at the show's upcoming episodes, premiering on November 28, Nev teams up with a new partner each week to aid young men and women looking for answers about their mysterious Internet companions.

"The search continues for a new co-host," Nev states in the video above, as he gets to work tracking down cyber cons.

But who will be along for the ride? Take a look at our sneak peek, then watch Catfish, as "all will be revealed" beginning on Wednesday, November 28 at 9/8c.