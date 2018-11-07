'All will be revealed' when the show returns on November 28

'The Search Continues': Who Will Be Nev's New Catfish Co-Host?

Nev and Max had a seven-year run -- and even though the silver fox is no longer working with his brother from another mother, the goal of helping Catfish victims will continue on MTV.

In the first look at the show's upcoming episodes, premiering on November 28, Nev teams up with a new partner each week to aid young men and women looking for answers about their mysterious Internet companions.

"The search continues for a new co-host," Nev states in the video above, as he gets to work tracking down cyber cons.

But who will be along for the ride? Take a look at our sneak peek, then watch Catfish, as "all will be revealed" beginning on Wednesday, November 28 at 9/8c.