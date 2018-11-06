Carly Rae Jepsen Brings 'Party For One' And An Intimate Dance Party To TV

Getty Images

The reign of the self-actualized bop continues, thanks to Carly Rae Jepsen. Late last week, she dropped the glimmering celebration of self "Party For One," just about a week after Robyn's magnificent Honey album, and a few days later, Ariana Grande followed it up with one of her own, the much-discussed "Thank U, Next," a true anthem of loving yourself and realizing you're the best one for you.

To extend the party, Carly has returned, this time bringing her song to the national spotlight with an appearance on The Tonight Show Monday night (November 5). There were no solo hotel-room fantasies or impromptu parties stemming from emergency blackouts, like in the video. It was just a black-clad CRJ and her squad, delivering the song and beckoning people to dance.

Let's take a second to shout out the live-band arrangement of this track, which really helps with the dancing impulses. Live drums, man. Does it get any better than that? No offense against backing tracks, but come on. Nothing will get you on your feet faster than some analog percussion.

Also, on a personal level, I appreciate the black wardrobe commitment while singing a song that could very easily be represented with a pastel or neon palette.

"Party For One" is the first taste of an impending new Carly Rae album, due sometime in 2019. In the meantime, watch the wintry, dance-like-we're-in-a-snowglobe performance above.