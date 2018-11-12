'Welcome Back To Home Sweet Home': Here's A First Look At The New Season Of MTV Floribama Shore

Those chi chis are going to stay up, because MTV Floribama Shore is returning in a few short weeks!

Aimee, Candace, Codi, Gus, Jeremiah, Kirk, Kortni and Nilsa are saying "welcome back to home sweet home" with the show's fall premiere. But let's cut straight to the not-so shocking hookup, as seen in the teaser below.

"Gus hunched Nilsa?" Jeremiah exclaims, as we see a shot of Gilsa in bed together.

But there's more in store for the PCB pals: another getaway and the continuation of "puke and rally time!" Check out more footage of the upcoming installments in the video above, and do not miss new episodes of MTV Floribama Shore on its new day and time -- every Thursday at 9/8c, beginning on November 29!