Baby Meatball: Deena Cortese Welcomes Son CJ

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The meatball gene is alive and well -- because Deena Cortese just welcomed a baby boy!

The Jersey Shore star and husband Christopher Bruckner are the brand-new proud parents of a little boy named Christopher John. CJ is the third second-generation meatball, joining Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's kiddos Lorenzo and Giovanna.

Deena and Chris said "I do" in October 2017 and, following her Miami family vacation, D revealed she was ready to begin her life as a mother. Then in July, Deena shared that she and Chris would be having a son in December. Cue the celebrations: A July 4th-themed gender reveal (hello, blue!), a babymoon to the Bahamas and a baby shower with her fellow Jersey gals quickly followed. And now, Baby CJ is here -- and he has some doting MTV aunts and uncles!

Offer your congrats to Deena and Chris on their brand-new addition!