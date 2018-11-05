Normani Is Set To Make Ariana Grande's Next Tour Even Sweeter

Getty Images

Camila Cabello may have recently reaffirmed her wife status with Ariana Grande, but it's another Fifth Harmony alum who's hitting the road with the "Thank U, Next" singer as opening support on her upcoming, hotly anticipated Sweetener tour. And that alum is, naturally, Normani.

It was announced on Monday (November 5) that the 22-year-old singer will join for the first leg of the Sweetener tour when it kicks off in March 2019. It's been a good year for Normani, who teamed up with Khalid for the sultry "Love Lies" early on and recently collabed with Calvin Harris for two very different new jams. She was also dubbed "that bitch" by Nicki Minaj at thew 2018 VMAs.

"It's a brand new world of self-discovery for me, and I'm still in the process of that," Normani recently told Paper magazine about her solo career. "There's been so many things that I've been able to do. I've been able to write more, and I've even been having fun in terms of producing. I've learned that I actually have that ear and that I know what I want. I'm learning the terminology and all the technical side of it. I'm really hands on in every single aspect of my music."

Ariana, meanwhile, spent this past weekend unveiling "Thank U, Next," a celebration of finally coming into your own, or working on it anyway, without anyone else in your life. On the road next year, though, it'll be her and Normani — maybe the pair will team up for some surprise, unexpected performances onstage?

The Sweetener tour begins March 18 in Albany, N.Y. Ari and Normani will be there. Will you?