Have Kortni And Jeremiah Entered Floribama Frenemy Territory?

Hey, you'll never know if you don't take a chance.

And take a chance Kortni did when she exposed her rarely-seen-on-Floribama-Shore vulnerable side and told Jeremiah her innermost desires, aka her big ol' massive crush on him. But upon broaching the subject during a beachside heart-to-heart, the flamingo-loving beefcake was quick to put the kibosh on the idea of canoodling with his roommate, stating that while she's a "good friend," he doesn't want anything more.

"It's a tricky topic for me. Because when I say that you're my friend, I know that you're gonna be there for me just as much as I'm there for you," the Jacksonville native told her. "I'm not f*cking ruining that sh*t over something physical."

Kortni took his rejection in stride and didn't press the issue (unlike a certain other PCB local).

"It's hurtful, but I don't think these feelings are worth risking a friendship, because at the end of the day, he's a really, really good friend," she noted.

Following their talk in the sand, however, it seemed that their friendship might already be on the outs. The clue: Jeremiah's suddenly frigid behavior toward his (former?) gal pal.

"Jeremiah's just kind of being standoffish lately ever since I told him to tell me how he feels for like the tenth time," Kortni shared. "I don't know why I did. I feel like I'm just trying to not make things awkward."

But it's almost as if Jeremiah is the one making things awkward, seeing as the oft-protective house dad rudely snapped at K while the two were headed to work at Shore Dogs, going so far as to call her a "bitch."

"Jeremiah is just changing as a person," Kortni said, following their tense car ride. "Maybe I'm just oblivious, and I'm just now realizing who he is."

Will these two be able to repair their tight-knit friendship, or have they officially entered frenemy territory? Sound off with your thoughts, then catch more on MTV Floribama Shore Thursday at 9/8c.