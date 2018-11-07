Mike Sorrentino's Instagram/Anthony Serrantonio

All In The Family: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Wedding Included His Jersey Shore Besties

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gushed that it was his "dream" to have his Jersey Shore best friends around him as he popped the question to Lauren Pesce. That goal was fulfilled during his Miami family vacation -- fistpumps and Funfettis all around!

Now, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi -- plus Angelina Pivarnick -- watched firsthand as Mike said "I do" to his honey. These ladies and gents have come a long way since Seaside back in 2009.

"The Royal Guido Wedding," Mike captioned the photo above with his MTV clan (plus Snooki's little girl Giovanna). Flashbacks to those Florence Track Suits?

The college sweethearts became husband and wife on Thursday, November 1 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. And, according to the bride, it's now "baby making time!" And speaking in plurals for eternity.

Be sure to watch the Jersey gang on Thursdays at 8/7c -- and offer your congrats to the Sorrentinos! And check out more photos from the special day below.