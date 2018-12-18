Here Comes The Groom: Watch Challenge Legend CT Say 'I Do'

CT has documented some tremendous highs on MTV -- from happily clutching that Rivals 2 check after years of trying for a Challenge crown to happily sharing that he was a new father to a son when he appeared on (and won) Invasion of the Champions. And during Part 2 of The Challenge: CT's Getting Married, we saw the beloved competitor take on a brand-new challenge: becoming a husband.

Sure, there were a few bumps along the way (what celebration doesn't have a hiccup here and there?) -- but in the video, below, CT and new wife Lili were joined by family, friends and Challenge faces as they were joined together in holy matrimony. And as Lili approaches her beau with her father Jorge by her side, the soon-to-be Mrs. Tamburello is visibly nervous.

"I'm freaking out," she tells him. Ever the gentleman, he offers a sweet little kiss to ease her.

"Not yet!" the officiant humorously tells the groom, before joking, "I have to stay in the middle of the two of you?"

But CT is still a little worried about his lady. "I don't want her to pass out on me," the dad bod honestly states. "I'm pretty sure she's going to faint if I don't keep her attention, so I'm rubbing her hands, kissing her hands."

The good news: Lili is able to stay on her feet, and CT sweetly does his vows in her native language. Watch the two as they officially become husband and wife in the clip, and share your favorite moments from the wedding special!