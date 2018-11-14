The two were saying 'I love you' as they left the series

Are You The One? Update: Are Kenya And Tevin Still A Perfect Match?

Kevin Kenya and Tevin departed Are You the One? with "I love you" declarations, with the latter expressing excitement about where their relationship was going to go post-paradise.

But now that they've left the dating series, is this perfect match still perfect?

"We're not together, quote unquote," Kenya revealed to MTV News at the show's reunion. "We will always love each other, and he's my best friend. The only thing is the distance. We have big goals in life, and we're going to focus on that. But he's my favorite person."

Tevin's take?

"Not titled -- that's the best way to put it," the professional party host and organizer divulged. "Between me and Kenya, there's always going to be that love and respect, no matter what."

