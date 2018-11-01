X-Rated Ink: Is Paulie Really Designing A NSFW Tattoo For Cara Maria?

Cara Maria has seen and done many things on The Challenge -- and now the decorated competitor is about to endure an MTV first with her Final Reckoning beau Paulie.

During Thursday's How Far Is Tattoo Far? installment, the two-time champ and the Big Brother alum are about to "play the game of trust." But before they get to designing ink for each other (which won't be revealed until it's completed by the tattoo artist), what is their current relationship status?

"We're seeing each other," the Fresh Meat II alum tells hosts Nico Tortorella and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi in the sneak peek, above. "It's not exclusive; it's not commitment. We're just enjoying each other while we have each other." And, according to Cara, that also includes "the best" sex of her life.

Shifting gears back to the series' premise: What does Paulie have in mind for Cara's tattoo? And how does she react when she learns of his not-so-PG plan? Watch the clip to find out, and do not miss the Challenge duo tonight on How Far Is Too Far? at 9/8c -- then be sure to see how they net out on Final Reckoning Tuesdays at 9/8c!