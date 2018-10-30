Getty Images

The new mama and her boyfriend are on 'cloud ten'

Hilary Duff Welcomes Her First Daughter (And No, Her Name Isn't Lizzie)

Now this is really what dreams are made of!

Late Monday night (October 29), Hilary Duff announced that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together last week. Their new bundle of joy is a baby girl with the ultra-cool name, Banks Violet Bair.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, Duff wrote, "This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

Koma, a musician, posted the same smiley photo as Duff and described the feeling as "cloud ten." He added, "We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible."

Duff, 31, announced she was expecting her second child back in June, writing that she and Koma "made a little princess of our own." The Younger star is already the mother of 6-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Congrats to the happy family!