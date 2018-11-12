Why Amber Broke Down About Her Teen Mom OG Journey

The mom of two opened up about the brand-new cast members during tonight's episode

Amber, Maci and Catelynn have allowed Teen Mom OG cameras into their lives for almost a decade, and fans have witnessed some deeply personal moments. And on tonight’s episode, Amber reflected on her journey with executive producer Larry and got choked up thinking about just how much of her life has played out on-screen.

Some context: Before the girls met Bristol and Cheyenne for the first time, Amber and Larry had an exchange. She approached him as she felt she and her co-stars were entitled to know why the network added the two new girls to their tight-knit cast, since they weren’t informed beforehand.

“This show is like family to us, especially with the girls,” Amber said. “We really don’t want it to feel separated.”

When Larry said that they had all been through so much together “for almost a decade,” Amber got emotional about what she personally had been through on her MTV journey thus far.

“There’s been a lot of things that have happened in 10 years on this show ... that I have let you guys watch that have been really personal,” she cried. “I need that respect back… We gave our lives, so that’s where we’re coming from. It hurts.”

Meanwhile, the girls' meeting with Bristol and Cheyenne went well, despite nerves on both sides.

“What we need to do is make sure they understand [our relationship] and make it as comfortable and fun as possible and just show them we like to have fun,” Amber told her gal pals before their sit-down. Success!

What do you think of Amber's heart-to-heart with Larry? Tell us your thoughts, then keep watching TMOG Mondays at 9/8c.