Migos' Takeoff Takes His Seat At The Throne In 'Last Memory' Video

Migos may be one of the biggest groups in music, but Quavo and Offset tend to command most of the spotlight. That changed on Friday (October 26), when the most low-key and under-appreciated Migo, Takeoff, released the lead single from his upcoming debut solo album.

"Last Memory" finds Takeoff ditching his quiet persona and taking a brasher approach to life, as he spits high-speed bars like, "I go to space with the stars / Might smoke a blunt with my pilot" over a high-frequency loop. In the blue-filtered video, directed by Rohan Blair-Mangat, Takeoff lords over a chilly mansion, sips champagne with models, and surrounds himself with bodyguards resembling those of The Queen's Guard. He is hip-hop royalty, after all.

"Last Memory" is the first taste of Takeoff's upcoming debut solo album, The Last Rocket, which will reportedly arrive on November 2. In a recent interview, Quavo suggested that all three Migos members would release solo albums prior to the group's Culture III landing in early 2019. And that definitely appears to be happening — Quavo notched the No. 2 album on the Billboard 200 this week with his own debut solo effort, QUAVO HUNCHO, and now Takeoff appears primed and ready for his shot at solo stardom.