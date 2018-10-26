Anderson .Paak And Kendrick Lamar's 'Tints' Video Exposes People's Darkest Secrets

Anderson .Paak/Twitter

People aren't always as they seem, and that's never been more apparent than in Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar's new video for "Tints."

The stylish, Collin Tilley-directed vid begins with a poignant quote from Edgar Allan Poe: "Believe none of what you hear, and only half of what you see." From there, the vid gives us five wild minutes contrasting people's public and private personas. From the elderly white couple with a kidnapped man in their trunk, the doctor who frequents a strip club, and the mom who moonlights as a dominatrix, everyone's secrets come to light. .Paak and Kendrick, for their part, change clothes, settings, and characters throughout the clip, which also features a cameo from Dr. Dre (and the Grim Reaper).

The cinematic video is currently streaming exclusively on Apple Music, but if you don't have a subscription, you can see a preview below.

Along with releasing the "Tints" video on Friday (October 26), .Paak also revealed the tracklist for his fourth album, Oxnard, which arrives on November 16. The Dr. Dre-produced project includes previously released tracks "Bubblin" and "Til It's Over," and also boasts features from Snoop Dogg, J. Cole, Pusha T, Q-Tip, BJ the Chicago Kid, and more. Check out the full tracklist below.

1. The Chase (feat. Kadhja Bonet)

2. Headlow (feat. Norelle)

3. Tints (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

4. Who R U?

5. 6 Summers

6. Saviers Road

7. Smile / Petty

8. Mansa Musa (feat. Dr. Dre & Coco Sarai)

9. Brother’s Keeper (feat. Pusha T)

10. Anywhere (feat. Snoop Dogg & the Last Artful, Dodgr)

11. Trippy (feat. J. Cole)

12. Cheers (feat. Q-Tip)

13. Sweet Chick (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)

14. Left to Right