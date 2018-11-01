The Teen Mom Kiddos (And Their Mamas) Went All Out For Halloween

Maci Bookout's Instagram

Addie, Aleeah, Ali, Atlee, Aubree, Bentley, Ensley, Holly, Izaiah, Isaac, Jayde, Kaiser, Kloie, Layne, Lincoln, Lux, Maverick, Novalee, Nova, Sailor, Stella, Tobias and Watson are big fans of Halloween. Trick-or-treat, Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant edition!

So what costumes did the little guys and gals -- a bunch of them commemorating their first October 31! -- wear on All Hallows' Eve? Take a look at the pumpkins' ensembles in the roundup below, then vote for your favorites. And be sure to keep watching Amber, Bristol, Catelynn, Cheyenne and Maci every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c and catch Ashley, Brianna, Jade, Kayla and Lexi on Young and Pregnant at 10/9c.