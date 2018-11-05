Will Teen Mom OG's Catelynn And Tyler Be Able To See Carly?

So far, Cate can't seem to get a firm 'yes' from Teresa

Catelynn and Tyler celebrated Carly's birthday during tonight's Teen Mom OG episode, but it's unclear the next time the parents (who outlined an adoption plan for their little girl with Brandon and Teresa on 16 and Pregnant) will see the now-nine-year-old.

Cate revealed to her husband that she was texting back and forth with Teresa about a possible summer visit (Carly's birthday was in May) -- but the two women were unable to come up with arrangements.

"I said, 'we would be willing to come up to you if that's easier,'" Cate told Ty, adding that it could be on a weekend or a Friday. Or even just for a dinner.

Reading the text message conversation from her phone, Cate repeated Teresa's words: "Of course we don't want to see you just for dinner, you live too far away for that. And it's not about the length of the time we spend with you."

Teresa then explained that they are "working through some things with Carly" and "she's at an age where she's trying to figure out her place in life."

"She just has to get confident in who she is, and we want her to be able to do that in the least confusing way possible," Teresa's text message said. "She just needs to mature some."

This prompted concern on Cate's behalf. Tyler's response? He stated that he "couldn't understand," and it would possibly help if Teresa wasn't so vague.

Teresa's final text message: "Catelynn, I love you and I don't mean to sound mean, but there's nothing else to tell you. We appreciate your concern, but there's nothing for you to be worried about. We will visit another time somewhere closer to you, as we've said, when it's a better time."

Cate didn't answer this last exchange, and no resolution was reached. But will the families be able to reunite soon, giving Cate and Ty the chance to see Carly? Or will their time together have to wait for an indefinite amount of time?