Lauren Jauregui Faces Her Evil Twin In Sultry 'Expectations' Video

The wait is over! Lauren Jauregui's debut solo single, "Expectations," arrived on Wednesday (October 24), and it definitely exceeds expectations.

The smoky, guitar-driven slow jam showcases Jauregui's powerful pipes and marks a clear departure from Fifth Harmony's airy pop material. "Wish I had no expectations / I wish that I could get it through your head / With no confrontation / I really wish we could talk about it instead," Jauregui sings, her raspy vocals rising into a pleading moan on the chorus.

Given the 22-year-old's rebellious streak, it should come as no surprise that the video makes a similarly strong statement. A black-and-white affair, the visual finds two versions of Jauregui roaming an empty house; one wears a white dress while the other, more sinister one rocks black leather. The latter Lauren performs an eye-popping dance during the song's ripping guitar solo, and the two finally meet in the end — to very messy, very unexpected effect.

For "Expectations," Jauregui linked up with British producer Kid Harpoon, who's no stranger to working with pop stars gone solo — he co-wrote and produced most of Harry Styles's debut album. Speaking to MTV News about her new song, Jauregui said, "I went right in the studio the day after I went through something that made me upset. … I wrote it really quick, too. It was like 30 minutes."

She added, "Just the context of it and the mood of it, I feel like is a really great introduction to the world that I'm about to give people."