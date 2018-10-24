Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Tyler, The Creator's 'You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch' Is Here To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Now that it's almost Halloween, it's already basically Christmas — at least, that's what the décor in your local pharmacy would suggest. And the holiday season means both Christmas music and Christmas movies are on their way. That includes a new take on The Grinch, this time anchored by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kenan Thompson, and Pharrell in a very key role as the narrator.

It also means new versions of beloved Grinch tunes, like, say, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," the everlasting ode to the big green guy's devilish trickery. This time, it comes courtesy of Tyler, the Creator, whose menacing rasp perfectly captures the slinking villainy of the title character.

For the update, Tyler worked with storied composer Danny Elfman, perhaps best known for his work on many Tim Burton films (as well as for writing The Simpsons theme). The take is orchestral without being too stuffy — the kind of light and breezy, minute-and-a-half song that works well within the confines of a computer-animated film.

Tyler reportedly also wrote a brand-new song for the movie called "I Am the Grinch." We'll presumably get to hear all that on the film's soundtrack.

Last year's Flower Boy is Tyler's most recent album, but in 2018, he's also treated us to a "Bring It Back" remix and "Okra," the one where he shouts out Timothée Chalamet.

Listen to Tyler's Grinch contribution above, and prepare yourself for November 8, when The Grinch hits theaters and takes over the Christmas season.