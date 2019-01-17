Teen Mom 2 Beau: Here's All The 411 On Leah’s New Boyfriend

Leah revealed that she had a new man in her life on last season's Teen Mom 2 reunion. And during the show's premiere this week, the lucky guy has made his MTV debut!

Viewers were introduced to Leah’s boyfriend Jason and learned how they met, how much they have in common and, most importantly, how her three girls felt about the new guy in their mama’s life.

“We met through a mutual friend,” Leah told a pal. “He’s 39, so we’re a little over 10 years apart. If I date someone my age it’s like, they don’t get my life. They don’t understand three kids; they don’t want any part of that. He has a little boy. He’s been married twice. It’s so crazy how similar we are.”

Leah also said she waited a few months before introducing Jason to her daughters and even gave their dads Corey and Jeremy a heads-up. And although Leah said Ali, Aleeah and Adalynn had to get used to the idea of their mom having a boyfriend, they warmed up to Jason quickly and even gave him tips for being on camera. They are pros, after all!

Now, both Leah and Jason seem happy with how things are progressing, but that doesn't mean they're rushing into anything too serious.

“I just want to enjoy getting to know him,” Leah said.

What do you think of Leah’s new man? Is he a good fit for her and her family? Tell us your thoughts, and keep watching their relationship blossom on Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c.