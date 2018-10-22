BTS’ RM Just Dropped His Solo Playlist 'Mono' And It’s Like Free Therapy

Big Hit Entertainment

It has everyone deep in their feelings, even Jimin

Over the weekend, BTS' lead rapper RM announced the impending arrival of a surprise solo mixtape playlist called Mono — his first solo release since 2015's self-titled mixtape, RM. Well, Mono officially dropped Stateside today (October 22), and it has listeners deep in their feelings.

The seven-track playlist finds the rapper getting vulnerable and laying his deep insecurities bare on songs like "Tokyo" and "Seoul" (produced by electronic duo Honne). It's equal parts wistful and weary, and the theme of loneliness is constant throughout, particularly resonate on the delicate "Moonchild." The mood breaks on "Everythingoes," a powerful collaboration with Korean artists Nell that highlights the resilience of the human spirit. "It will pass, someday, for sure, for certain," RM sings.

Big Hit Entertainment also dropped the monochromatic animated music video for "Forever Rain," the release's moody, emotional closer. "I wish it would rain all day long," RM raps, slowly. "'Cause then I wish someone can cry for me, yeah / Wish it would rain all day long / 'Cause then the people wouldn't look at me, yeah."

RM wrote and produced the entire playlist alongside frequent BTS producers Pdogg and Hiss Noise. Fans are the only ones emotionally reeling from Mono — RM's fellow bandmates are too.

Vocalist Jimin took to social media to praise "Seoul" with a sobbing emoji. (Honestly, same.)

