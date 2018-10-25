Aimee And Nilsa Are Putting Their Floribama Friendship To The Test

See a sneak peek of the girls' appearance on 'How Far Is Tattoo Far?'

Aimee and Nilsa are putting those cha chis chi chis up and going tattoo far.

During this week's How Far Is Tattoo Far? episode, the Floribama besties will be getting some brand-new ink (Nilsa will design for Aimee, and Aimee will design for Nilsa), and they won't see the tats until the big reveal. But before they sit in that stressful seat, hosts Nico Tortorella and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi have some thoughts about the Southerners.

"I honestly have a feeling Aimee might put Nilsa through the wringer," the Jersey Shore cast member reveals in the sneak peek above. Wonder if they will be able to go to Ugly's when this experience is over...

But back to the clip: How do the girls respond to Nico's query about why they are on the show? And what warnings do Nilsa and Aimee have for each other before they separate? Watch the video to find out, then do not miss How Far Is Tattoo Far? on Thursday and 9/8c -- and stay with MTV News for more Floribama updates before the series returns on Thursday, November 29!