Maisie Williams Just Dished On Her Final Game Of Thrones Scene

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Coach

Since filming her final scenes in July, Maisie Williams has officially moved on from Game of Thrones — look no further than her manicured hands for evidence of that. “I’ve had my fingernails painted for three weeks,” she told The Guardian in a new interview. “That’s how far out of the show I am. It really feels like a long time ago.”

She admits the HBO hit is "still very much a part of my life," thanks to her strong bonds with her former co-stars. But after portraying Arya (officially pronounced Arr-ya, not Arr-ee-ya, as the actress said she prefers) Stark for a total of eight seasons, she was ready for the story to be over.

“I got to the end and I didn’t want more. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do," she said. “Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.”

Wading just a touch deeper, but careful not to spoil anything, Williams told the outlet that her final scene was "beautiful. I ended on the perfect scene. I was alone – shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

She, too, gave an unplanned speech as she wrapped — "in that moment I realized what the show meant to me" — then appropriately marked the occasion with a nice meal and "a lot of sake."

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO sometime in 2019.