Post Malone And Swae Lee Drop Their Swinging Spider-Man Soundtrack Single

Getty Images

Post Malone and Swae Lee have swung through with another must-hear collaboration. After teaming up for "Spoil My Night" from Post's latest album, the rockstar and the Rae Sremmurd MC are back with "Sunflower," a new song from the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

For their latest joint musical venture, Post and Swae commit fully to crooning, trading melodic and heartfelt verses inspired by the animated film's hero, Miles Morales. Swae Lee kicks things off, singing, "You're a sunflower, I think your love would be too much," while Post reprises the hook: "Or you'll be left in the dust / Unless I stick by ya / You're the sunflower." It's a short, sweet, and synthy pop song that Swae recently dubbed "a majestic record." Listen below to decide for yourself.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set in a universe that features multiple Spider-Men, though the protagonist is Morales, a half-black, half-Puerto Rican teen from Brooklyn (he's the one who sings along while pulling double duty as a high schooler and a city-saver in the above video). The film and its accompanying soundtrack — which also features music from Vince Staples — are out on December 14.