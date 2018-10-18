Zayn Tries And Fails To Play It Smooth On New Song 'Fingers'

Getty Images

Zayn's string of 2018 releases have really run the gamut, genre-wise — from the poppy "Let Me," to the rocking "Sour Diesel," to the Timbaland collab "Too Much" — but the crooner's newest single brings him right back to Mind Of Mine territory.

"Fingers" is an alluring slow jam about texting and unrequited love, with Z playing the part of the brooding yearner. "I've been fucked and I want ya / I can't even text ya / 'Cause my fingers ain't broken, but my heart is," he laments over a pitched-up vocal sample, with his signature hazy tone. He admits he's not as "smooth" as he wants to be, but he admirably finds the will to send one last text: "If you wanna let me know where you hiding, I could come and love you."

It's unclear if this is the "sick tune" Zayn thinks is fit for a Cardi B feature, but no doubt she'd sound phenomenal on this — it's got a "Ring"-esque quality to it.

"Fingers" is presumably the latest taste of Zayn's currently unscheduled sophomore album, the follow-up to 2016's Mind Of Mine. At this point, the project is still shrouded in mystery, but Z's had a pretty productive 2018, dropping a handful of buzz tracks and a few action-packed music videos. Hopefully he'll bring "Fingers" to life in a similarly unique way — and drop some clues about that new album.