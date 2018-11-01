It's officially "wedding time" for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce!

The Jersey Shore star and his college sweetheart just got hitched in New Jersey. The groom's fellow cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were in attendance -- just as they were at his Miami-based family vacation engagement. Nicole's and Jenni's daughters, Giovanna and Meilani, served as flower girls at the special affair. Angelina Pivarnick and Jen Harley were also present. Us Weekly was first to report the news.

What a perfect Jerzday for Big Daddy Sitch and Lauren (aka the Situation family). Definitively Probably complete will a delicious menu and funfetti cake.

Before the two said "I do," the bride and groom posted sweet tributes to each other. First up: Mike.

"Today I marry my best friend , My College Sweetheart, My everything," he captioned the photograph above. "Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here’s to our big day."

Lauren gushed that "without you I wouldn’t be whole" -- and declared "now it’s baby making time!"

